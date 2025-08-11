2026 Mortgage Rates: Refi Costs Fall to 5-Month Low as Berkshire Hathaway Sees Softer Housing Ahead | BRK.B Stock

Refinancing costs have slipped to their lowest level in more than five months, offering a window for homeowners to trim monthly payments even as broader mortgage rates hold stubbornly above 6%.

National averages show 30-year fixed refinance rates hovering in the mid-6% range, with 15-year terms dipping closer to the mid-5% area, reflecting a gradual easing from spring highs but not a wholesale pivot lower.

Market trackers attribute the pullback to cooler inflation prints and stabilized rate volatility, though most forecasts still see 30-year mortgage rates anchored between roughly 6.5% and 7% through year-end before edging lower into 2026.

Fannie Mae’s and other industry outlooks point to a modest glide path, with rates trending toward about 6% by 2026 rather than returning to the ultra-low levels of the pandemic era.

Against this backdrop, Berkshire Hathaway’s real estate arm expects a softening in the housing market through late 2025, with affordability remaining the key constraint and meaningful relief more likely in 2026.

The firm’s view aligns with broader expectations that slight rate declines next year could coax more sellers back, nudge inventory higher, and marginally ease price pressures—supportive for transaction volumes but short of a sharp reset.

For borrowers, today’s refi landscape favors strong-credit profiles and shorter maturities, where rate quotes are comparatively lower and interest savings more immediate. While timing a perfect trough is unlikely, the recent dip offers a tactical opportunity to reduce costs now—and potentially refinance again if 2026 delivers the incremental declines many forecasters anticipate.