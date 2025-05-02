$2,140 Centrelink Student Payment: Are You Eligible for This 2025 Lifeline?

Australian students in 2025 are facing mounting financial pressures, making government support more crucial than ever.

The so-called “$2,140 Centrelink Student Payment” is generating significant interest, but what exactly is it, and who can claim this vital assistance? Here’s what students and families need to know about this potential financial lifeline.

What Is the $2,140 Centrelink Student Payment?

There is no single payment officially called the “$2,140 Centrelink Student Payment.” Instead, this figure refers to the combined value of several Centrelink benefits and special one-off payments available to students in 2025.

These include Youth Allowance, Austudy, ABSTUDY, the Student Start-up Loan, and a new round of Special Payments and Economic Support Payments. Together, these benefits can add up to $2,140 or more for eligible students, providing essential relief for education and living costs.

Who Is Eligible?

Eligibility depends on the specific payment or combination of benefits:

Youth Allowance : For full-time students and apprentices aged 16–24, with payment rates up to $663.30 per fortnight, subject to income and assets tests.

: For full-time students and apprentices aged 16–24, with payment rates up to $663.30 per fortnight, subject to income and assets tests. Austudy : For full-time students and apprentices aged 25 and older, with payments up to $836.60 per fortnight.

: For full-time students and apprentices aged 25 and older, with payments up to $836.60 per fortnight. ABSTUDY : For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, with rates varying according to personal circumstances.

: For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, with rates varying according to personal circumstances. Student Start-up Loan : An interest-free loan of $1,321 per semester, available to those on Youth Allowance, Austudy, or ABSTUDY.

: An interest-free loan of $1,321 per semester, available to those on Youth Allowance, Austudy, or ABSTUDY. Special Payment: In May 2025, a one-off, non-taxable Centrelink Special Payment between $800 and $2,140 is being issued automatically to eligible recipients, including some students on Youth Allowance and other government benefits.

To qualify for these payments, you generally must be:

An Australian resident or hold an eligible visa.

Enrolled full-time in an approved course or apprenticeship.

Able to meet income and assets tests.

In some cases, experiencing financial hardship or unable to access other support.

How to Apply

Most payments, such as Youth Allowance, Austudy, and ABSTUDY, require an application through your myGov account linked to Centrelink. You’ll need to provide proof of identity, course enrollment, and income details.

The Special Payment for May 2025 is being paid automatically to eligible recipients, so no separate application is necessary, but it’s important to keep your Centrelink records up to date.

What Should Students Do Now?

If you’re a student or apprentice, review your eligibility for Youth Allowance, Austudy, or ABSTUDY, and consider applying for the Student Start-up Loan if you need extra help with study costs. Keep an eye on your myGov account for updates about the Special Payment, and ensure all your personal and banking details are current to avoid delays.

While there isn’t a single “$2,140 Centrelink Student Payment,” a combination of regular and special payments can provide substantial support for eligible students in 2025.

With rising living and education costs, these benefits are more important than ever. Students should act promptly, understand the eligibility rules, and claim all the support to which they’re entitled for a more secure academic journey.