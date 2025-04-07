401(k): How to Secure Your Retirement Accounts as the Market Drops

The recent announcement of new tariffs by President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through the stock market, causing significant declines in major indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite.

For many Americans, particularly those nearing retirement or already retired, these market fluctuations are more than just numbers on a screen; they represent a direct threat to their financial security. Here’s how you can safeguard your 401(k) during these turbulent times.

Understanding the Impact

The immediate aftermath of the tariff announcement saw the S&P 500 plummet by over 300 points, marking its worst single-day drop since March 2020. This volatility has left many investors, especially those with substantial investments in their 401(k)s, feeling anxious and uncertain about their retirement plans. The fear is not unfounded; a significant drop in the market can erode years of savings in a matter of days.

Strategies for Protection

Stay Calm and Avoid Panic Selling: Financial experts like Sarah Behr, a certified investment advisor, caution against making hasty decisions driven by fear. “There’s always a story of someone who panics and sells at the bottom, only to miss out on the recovery,” she notes. Instead, consider the long-term perspective of your investments. Rebalance Your Portfolio: If the market’s unpredictability feels overwhelming, consider rebalancing your investment mix. A common strategy is to shift towards a more conservative allocation, perhaps increasing your bond holdings. A portfolio with 60% stocks and 40% bonds has historically provided a buffer against market downturns while still offering growth potential. Continue Investing: For younger workers, the advice is to keep contributing to your 401(k). Mark Williams, a risk management expert, emphasizes that those in their 20s or 30s have time on their side. “This is the optimal time to invest in stocks,” he says, advocating for a strategy known as dollar-cost averaging, where you invest a fixed amount regularly, regardless of market conditions. Increase Liquidity: Having liquid funds outside of your retirement accounts can be crucial. This cushion allows you to avoid selling investments at a loss during downturns. Retirees might consider cutting back on discretionary spending temporarily to preserve their investment portfolios. Assess Your Risk Tolerance: Reevaluate your risk tolerance. If you’re nearing retirement, shifting some funds from stocks to more stable investments like bonds or money market funds can help mitigate risk. However, this should be done gradually to avoid locking in losses. Consider Delaying Retirement: For those close to retirement, extending your working years by a couple of years can provide additional time for your investments to recover. This strategy not only reduces the pressure on your retirement savings but also allows for further contributions.

Long-Term Perspective

Market corrections, while unsettling, are often temporary. Historical data suggests that after a correction (a drop of 10% to 19.9%), markets typically recover within four months. In the case of bear markets (drops of 20% or more), recovery might take about two years.

The key for 401(k) investors is consistency. “Those who stay the course and don’t let fear dictate their actions usually end up with better financial results over the long term,” Behr concludes.