$725 Stimulus Payment: When Does the Registration Period Open to Apply for This Deposit in California?

The $725 stimulus payment, part of Sacramento County’s Family First Economic Support Pilot (FFESP), has garnered significant attention among low-income families in California.

However, the registration period for this program has already closed, with the application deadline being October 13, 2024. This means that new applications are not currently being accepted for this round of payments.

Program Overview

The FFESP aims to provide financial assistance to low-income families with young children, particularly those residing in specific Sacramento County ZIP codes.

The program offers a monthly payment of $725 for one year, starting from December 2024 and continuing through November 2025. The initiative focuses on reducing economic disparities and supporting families in need by providing direct financial aid.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the $725 stimulus payment, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must live in specific Sacramento County ZIP codes (95815, 95821, 95823, 95825, 95828, and 95838). Income: Household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL).

Household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). Family Composition: Must have at least one child under the age of five.

Must have at least one child under the age of five. Exclusion: Cannot participate in other guaranteed income programs.

Payment Schedule

The payments are distributed on the 15th of each month, starting from December 15, 2024, and will continue until November 15, 2025. Beneficiaries receive the funds via direct deposit or prepaid debit cards, as per the instructions provided in their notification letter.

Future Opportunities

While the current application window for the FFESP has closed, there is potential for similar programs in the future. Residents interested in such financial aid should: