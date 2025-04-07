9 People Injured After Minivan Crashed into Downtown LA Crowd; Investigation Ongoing

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Sunday afternoon, a minivan plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in downtown Los Angeles, leaving nine individuals injured, including three children. The accident occurred near the bustling Santee Alley, a popular open-air market in the city’s Fashion District, at around 3:15 p.m. local time.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded swiftly to the scene, where they found a silver minivan on the sidewalk, having apparently crashed into several concrete barriers. The impact was so severe that part of a yellow and red awning collapsed onto the vehicle, creating a chaotic scene that was quickly cordoned off with yellow police tape.

According to the LAFD, seven of the victims, including three boys aged 8, 11, and 17, were transported to nearby hospitals in fair condition. The other two victims, both 23-year-old women, were released against medical advice. The injured also included women aged 54, 65, and 30, highlighting the diverse range of individuals affected by this tragic event.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the minivan’s collision with the crowd. Initial reports suggest that the driver may have swerved to avoid a stopped car, inadvertently hitting a barrier next to a restaurant. However, the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, with no early indications of intentional or criminal activity.

Witnesses at the scene described the van mounting the curb before striking several K rails, which are concrete barriers used to separate pedestrian areas from vehicular traffic. The force of the impact caused part of the awning to collapse, adding to the chaos and confusion.

The Department of Transportation was called to manage traffic in the area, closing off a section of 12th Street near the entrance of Santee Alley. The incident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety in busy urban areas, particularly in open-air markets like Santee Alley, known for its vibrant shopping environment.

As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the crash. The LAPD has confirmed that neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, focusing instead on the driver’s actions and the potential for mechanical failure or other unforeseen circumstances.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance in densely populated areas. The community has rallied around the victims, offering support and solidarity during this difficult time. The full extent of the damage to the building and any potential structural issues are also being assessed.

The Los Angeles community, known for its resilience, is now focused on recovery and ensuring that such an incident does not occur again. As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on this tragic event that has left a mark on the city’s heart.