Active Options Update: TSLA, NVDA, AAPL, PLTR, AMZN, MSTR, AMD, META, HIMS, MARA

Options trading activity remains elevated across several high-profile stocks, reflecting ongoing market volatility, earnings catalysts, and sector-specific news.

Here’s a concise overview of the latest trends and real-time price action for each of these actively traded options names as of late Monday, May 5, 2025.

Tesla (TSLA)

Price: $281.20 (down 2.09%)

$281.20 (down 2.09%) Range: $274.40 – $285.01

$274.40 – $285.01 Context: Options volumes remain high as traders position around upcoming events and ongoing volatility in the EV sector.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Price: $114.38 (down 0.11%)

$114.38 (down 0.11%) Range: $112.66 – $114.53

$112.66 – $114.53 Context: Options activity is robust, with covered call strategies and institutional hedging prevalent amid AI sector momentum.

Apple (AAPL)

Price: $200.99 (down 2.12%)

$200.99 (down 2.12%) Range: $198.21 – $206.09

$198.21 – $206.09 Options Surge: Significant increase in both call and put open interest, with Friday’s volume at 63.9 million contracts. Apple is among the top names for options growth, alongside Tesla and NVIDIA.

Palantir (PLTR)

Price: $124.73 (up 0.36%)

$124.73 (up 0.36%) Range: $118.74 – $125.05

$118.74 – $125.05 Options Trend: High options volume, especially at $80 call and $60 put strikes. Traders are betting on continued volatility, with the stock expected to stay in the $70–$80 range in the near term, though it’s currently trading well above that window4.

Amazon (AMZN)

Price: $187.58 (down 1.26%)

$187.58 (down 1.26%) Range: $185.53 – $191.49

$185.53 – $191.49 Context: Active options trading as investors react to sector rotation and upcoming earnings.

MicroStrategy (MSTR)

Price: $385.65 (down 2.21%)

$385.65 (down 2.21%) Range: $374.20 – $393.64

$374.20 – $393.64 Context: Options activity remains high, driven by the company’s ongoing Bitcoin strategy and recent capital raises.

AMD (AMD)

Price: $101.94 (up 3.18%)

$101.94 (up 3.18%) Range: $98.34 – $102.05

$98.34 – $102.05 Catalyst: Options volumes are elevated ahead of Tuesday’s earnings, with traders positioning for a potential post-earnings move.

Meta Platforms (META)

Price: $600.02 (up 0.50%)

$600.02 (up 0.50%) Range: $583.46 – $603.19

$583.46 – $603.19 Context: Options trading remains active as the company navigates regulatory headlines and tech sector volatility.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Price: $41.91 (up 2.67%)

$41.91 (up 2.67%) Range: $39.84 – $42.48

$39.84 – $42.48 Catalyst: Options activity is heightened ahead of earnings, with the stock rallying on recent partnership and growth news.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)

Price: $13.26 (down 8.46%)

$13.26 (down 8.46%) Range: $12.74 – $14.14

$12.74 – $14.14 Context: Options volumes are high as traders react to sharp price swings in the crypto mining sector.

These stocks are seeing some of the most active options trading in the market, driven by a mix of earnings reports, sector catalysts, and ongoing volatility.

Traders are using options to hedge, speculate, and position around key events, making these names central to current market dynamics.