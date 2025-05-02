Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Set to Release 1Q 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2025 financial results on May 6, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

This earnings report will provide crucial insights into AMD’s performance across its key segments, including data center, client, and embedded systems.

Analysts expect AMD to report a significant increase in revenue for the first quarter, with projections suggesting a 30.1% to 30.2% year-over-year rise to approximately $7.12 billion to $7.13 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to climb by around 50% to 52.1% year-over-year, reaching $0.93 to $0.94 per share.

This growth is driven by strong demand for AMD’s EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs, particularly in the data center segment, which accounts for over half of the company’s revenue.

AMD’s data center revenue is expected to see a substantial year-over-year increase of around 54.9% to 57.4%, reaching approximately $3.68 billion. This growth reflects AMD’s increasing market share among hyperscalers and its strategic partnerships with major tech companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

The company’s EPYC CPUs have gained significant traction, with AMD now holding a market share above 50% among hyperscalers.

Despite these positive expectations, AMD’s stock has underperformed the broader semiconductor sector over the past year, with a decline of 33%. This underperformance is partly due to investor concerns about execution risks and competition in the AI computing space.

However, AMD’s valuation remains at a moderate premium to its peers, reflecting market optimism about its long-term growth potential, particularly in AI and data center applications.

The upcoming earnings report will be closely watched for signs of sustained growth and market share gains. AMD’s ability to meet or exceed these expectations will be crucial in driving investor confidence and potentially lifting its stock price.

Following the earnings release, AMD will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and provide guidance for future quarters.