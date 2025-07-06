Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) | Cummins Stock Price

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC has significantly reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), according to its most recent regulatory filing.

The asset management firm cut its holdings by 49.1% during the first quarter of 2025, selling 18,292 shares and leaving it with 18,980 shares of Cummins stock at the end of the reporting period. The remaining stake was valued at approximately $5,986,000.

Institutional Activity and Market Context

This move comes amid active trading among institutional investors in Cummins Inc., a company widely held by such entities. Recent data shows that institutional investors collectively own about 83% of Cummins’ outstanding shares, underscoring the company’s strong appeal among professional money managers.

While Allspring Global trimmed its position, other institutions, such as Conning Inc. and 44 Wealth Management LLC, increased their holdings in the same period, reflecting diverse strategies among major investors.

Cummins Dividend and Insider Activity

Despite the reduction by Allspring Global, Cummins Inc. continues to maintain its shareholder-friendly policies. The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share on June 5, 2025, representing an annualized yield of 2.19%. The dividend payout ratio stands at 36.22%, indicating a balanced approach to capital returns.

In addition, insider transactions have drawn attention. Notably, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of Cummins in May 2025, signaling confidence in the company’s outlook.