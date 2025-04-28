Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Dips 2% Amid DOJ’s Antitrust Push

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, saw its stock price decline by 2% on Monday as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) intensified its antitrust efforts against the tech giant. The DOJ is seeking significant measures to curb Alphabet’s dominance in online search and advertising, which has been deemed monopolistic by federal courts.

The ongoing legal battle centers on Google’s alleged misuse of its market power to suppress competition in both search and digital advertising. A recent federal judge ruling found that Google has maintained an unlawful monopoly in the online advertising sector, which could lead to a breakup of its ad products.

Additionally, the DOJ is pushing for remedies that would prevent Google from leveraging its AI capabilities to further entrench its search dominance.

The antitrust case against Google has been likened to historic breakups of monopolies such as AT&T and Standard Oil. The DOJ is advocating for Google to divest its Chrome browser and Android operating system, among other measures, to restore competition in the tech industry. These developments have heightened investor uncertainty, contributing to Alphabet’s stock volatility.

Despite these challenges, Alphabet remains a leader in AI innovation, a sector expected to drive significant growth in the coming years. The company’s valuation has become more attractive due to regulatory pressures, with its price-to-earnings ratio standing at 17.76.

However, ongoing legal battles and potential structural changes to its business model continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

As Alphabet navigates these complex regulatory waters, the company’s ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial in maintaining its market position.

The outcome of these antitrust cases could have far-reaching implications not only for Alphabet but also for the broader tech industry, as regulators seek to ensure fair competition in critical sectors like search and advertising.