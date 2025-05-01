Amazon (AMZN) Unveils Nova Premier: Its Most Powerful AI Model for Complex Tasks

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Nova Premier, its most advanced artificial intelligence model. Nova Premier is built to handle complex tasks and also helps create smaller models.

“Today we’re expanding the Amazon Nova family of foundation models with the launch of Amazon Nova Premier, our most capable model for complex tasks and teacher for model distillation,” said the company. Nova Premier is now available alongside other Amazon Nova models in Amazon Bedrock.

Features of Amazon Nova Premier

Nova Premier can process text, images, and videos. It has advanced abilities that allow it to understand context, plan multiple steps, and execute tasks accurately using different tools and data sources. The model can also handle very long documents and large code bases.

“With Nova Premier and Amazon Bedrock Model Distillation, you can create smaller, efficient models like Nova Pro, Lite, and Micro, tailored to your needs,” Amazon added.

A key feature of Nova Premier is its role in “model distillation.” This method trains smaller AI models by using the knowledge of a larger model like Nova Premier. This makes it easier for businesses to use advanced AI in limited-resource settings and on edge devices.

How to Use Amazon Nova Premier

To start using Nova Premier, you need to request access in the Amazon Bedrock console. Go to Model access in the navigation panel, find Nova Premier, and turn on access.

Once you have access, you can use Nova Premier through the Amazon Bedrock Converse API by providing a list of messages from the user and the assistant. You can include text, images, and videos in these messages.

Nova Premier will be part of AWS’s existing AI services, making it available for developers and organizations wanting to create advanced AI applications. Amazon will share more details about pricing, availability, and specific use cases soon.