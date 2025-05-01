Amazon.com (AMZN) to Invest $4 Billion in Expanding Rural Delivery Network

Amazon is investing $4 billion to improve its delivery network in rural America. This investment aims to speed up deliveries in smaller towns and create over 200 new delivery stations. As a result, it is expected to create more than 100,000 new jobs and help deliver an extra one billion packages each year.

Analysts from Wall Street have set an average one-year price target of $245.94 for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN). This target suggests a potential increase of 33.36% from the current stock price of $184.42. The highest price estimate is $295.46, while the lowest is $195. Investors can find more details on the Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Forecast page.

Brokerage firms give Amazon a rating of 1.8, which means “Outperform.” The rating scale goes from 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Sell).

However, GuruFocus’s GF Value estimate indicates Amazon’s stock could be worth $183.44 in a year. This suggests a small decrease of 0.53% from the current price of $184.42. GuruFocus calculates this by looking at past trading values and expected business growth.