Amazon Expands Premium Beauty Inventory with Estée Lauder in Canada, Signaling E-Commerce Growth | Amazon Stock News

In a strategic move that underscores its ambition to dominate the premium beauty segment, Amazon has announced the official launch of Estée Lauder’s flagship products in the Amazon.ca Premium Beauty store.

This expansion brings Estée Lauder’s celebrated skincare, makeup, and fragrance lines directly to Canadian consumers, enhancing both convenience and accessibility while strengthening Amazon’s position as a leading destination for luxury beauty shopping.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. Estée Lauder, a global leader in prestige beauty, is now able to reach a broader Canadian audience through Amazon’s vast e-commerce platform.

Customers can now shop for best-selling products such as the Advanced Night Repair Serum and Double Wear Stay-In-Place foundation, along with other favorites like Revitalizing Supreme+, Re-Nutriv, and Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Foundation.

The collaboration also ensures that Prime members benefit from fast, free delivery on every Estée Lauder order, further elevating the customer experience.

This launch builds on Estée Lauder’s initial foray into the Amazon.com Premium Beauty store in the United States in late 2024, reflecting a broader strategy to expand digital channels and adapt to evolving consumer preferences. By leveraging Amazon’s trusted platform, Estée Lauder is able to maintain its premium brand positioning while offering an elevated, high-touch shopping experience tailored to the Canadian market.

For Amazon, the addition of Estée Lauder to its Canadian Premium Beauty portfolio is a testament to its growing influence in the luxury beauty space. The move is expected to attract new customers seeking high-performance, prestige products and to further differentiate Amazon.ca as a destination for discerning beauty shoppers.

From a financial perspective, Amazon continues to exhibit strong momentum. The company recently reported a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $155.7 billion, with its advertising and cloud segments also delivering robust growth. Wall Street analysts remain optimistic, with the average one-year price target for Amazon stock set at $241.33, implying notable upside from current levels.

As consumer behavior shifts increasingly toward online shopping, Amazon’s partnership with Estée Lauder positions both brands for sustained growth in the competitive beauty market. This collaboration not only expands product access but also reinforces Amazon’s commitment to delivering premium experiences to its customers across Canada.