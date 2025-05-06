AMD, Electronic Arts, Rivian stocks set to report earnings Tuesday

Earnings season is ongoing, and some major companies are set to report their earnings on Tuesday. The key companies we are watching include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Electronic Arts (EA), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN), along with several others.

Earnings Before the Market Opens:

– Duke Energy (DUK): Expected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 and revenue of $7.81 billion.

– American Electric (AEP): Expected EPS of $1.41 and revenue of $5.59 billion.

– Wisconsin Energy Corp (WEC): Expected EPS of $1.97 and revenue of $2.87 billion.

– Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC): Expected EPS of $0.18 and revenue of $31.71 billion.

– Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM): Expected EPS of $0.67 and revenue of $21.63 billion.

Earnings After the Market Closes: