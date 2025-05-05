AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Eyes Q1 Earnings Amid Growing AI Demand

AMD (AMD) is set to announce its first-quarter earnings on May 6th. Analysts expect a strong year-over-year earnings growth of 50%, predicting earnings of $0.93 per share and a revenue of $7.12 billion, which represents a 30.2% increase.

Investors will pay close attention to AMD’s latest chips and its data center growth, especially due to rising demand for AI technology.

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about AMD’s stock and give it an “Outperform” rating. They predict an average price target of $134.47 based on the views of 40 industry experts. The price estimates range from a high of $200.00 to a low of $70.00, meaning there is a potential upside of 33.36% from the current price of $100.84.

A review of 51 brokerage firms shows that AMD holds an average recommendation rating of 2.3, which is considered “Outperform.” This rating uses a scale from 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Sell).

According to GuruFocus’s GF Value estimate, AMD’s fair value could reach $163.53 in one year, showing a potential upside of 62.18% from its current price of $100.83.

The GF Value helps investors understand the stock’s fair trading value based on historical trends, past growth, and future performance estimates. For more insights, you can check the Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Summary page.