AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Soars on AI Accelerator Price Hike and Regulatory Tailwinds

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices surged to fresh 52-week highs as investors applauded the company’s latest strategy in the competitive artificial intelligence accelerator market. AMD stunned the tech industry this week with a bold 67% increase in the price of its flagship Instinct MI350 AI accelerator.

The unit cost soared from $15,000 to $25,000, signaling not only robust end-user demand but also AMD’s growing confidence as it narrows the pricing gap with sector leader Nvidia.

This decisive move appears timed to capitalize on persistent shortfalls in AI chip supply, as datacenter and cloud providers aggressively expand infrastructure for generative AI.

The price hike comes as AMD’s Q2 2025 earnings loom, with Wall Street anticipating healthy year-over-year revenue growth, driven by both higher unit shipments and improved average selling prices across strategic product lines.

Supporting AMD’s rally are favorable regulatory developments. The company benefited as recent headwinds from U.S. export restrictions on AI chips to China eased, restoring some lost revenue potential and offering renewed business visibility for the remainder of 2025. These regulatory tailwinds come on top of earlier strong results, with AMD’s revenues already up 36% year over year in the most recent quarter.

The combined effect of the MI350 price surge and regulatory clarity has propelled AMD stock to a new high of $174.16, a move closely watched by market participants ahead of the Q2 financial report set for August 5.

As demand for AI accelerators shows no sign of abating, AMD’s aggressive pricing strategy and improving regulatory outlook suggest the company is well positioned to challenge industry incumbents and deliver outsized shareholder returns in the months ahead.