AMD stock Price: Advanced Micro Devices Prepares for Earnings Report

AMD is expected to report earnings of $0.93 per share and revenues of $7.12 billion for the first quarter. Analysts have set an average target price for AMD at $134.10, suggesting a possible gain of 35.83%. GuruFocus estimates AMD’s fair value at $163.53, indicating a potential upside of 65.65%.

As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gets ready to share its financial results, investors are eager to learn about the company’s progress in artificial intelligence and the performance of its accelerator chips.

Analyst Recommendations and Price Targets

Recent forecasts from 40 analysts show an average price target of $134.10 for AMD, with estimates ranging from a high of $200.00 to a low of $70.00. This target implies a significant upside from the current stock price of $98.72. More details can be found on the Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Forecast page.

In addition, 51 brokerage firms have rated AMD, giving it an average recommendation score of 2.3, which signals an “Outperform” rating. On a scale from 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Sell), this indicates a generally positive view from analysts.

Insights from GuruFocus

According to GuruFocus, AMD’s fair value for the next year is estimated at $163.53. This shows a large potential upside of 65.65% from the current price of $98.72. The GF Value is based on historical data and growth predictions for the company. For more information, see the Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Summary page.

As AMD continues to innovate and meet market needs, these insights can help investors consider the company’s potential growth. With a focus on technology advancements and positive analyst outlooks, AMD remains an important company to watch in the tech sector.