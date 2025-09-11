Anime Crusaders Codes (September 2025): Free Gems, Jewels, and Rerolls

Anime Crusaders delivers an action-packed tower defense experience with flashy visuals and beloved anime characters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Players need gems, jewels, and divine tokens to summon powerful units and defend against enemy waves. These exclusive codes provide free resources to help you build the ultimate anime squad.

Latest Working Anime Crusaders Codes (September 2025)

The developers have released several generous codes offering substantial rewards for both new and veteran players:

SORRYABOUTSHUTDOWNSANDBUGS – 15 Rerolls and 1,500 Gems (Latest Code)

THANKSFOR50KLIKES – 15 Rerolls, 1,500 Jewels, and 1,500 Gems

ThanksForTheSupport – 500 Gems and 3 Reroll Tokens (Level 5 Required)

SORRYABOUTBPBUG – 3 Free Battle Pass Tiers and 3 Rerolls (Level 5 Required)

THANKSFOR25KLIKES – 1,000 Gems and 10 Rerolls (Level 5 Required)

Beyond the newest releases, several established codes remain active and provide valuable resources:

THANKSFOR10KLIKES offers 500 Gems and 3 Divine Tokens, while SORRYFORSHUTDOWN provides 500 Gems and 1,500 Jewels. The RELEASE and RELEASEDELAY codes both grant 500 Gems and 3 Divine Tokens each.

For special rewards, MONARCHEVENT delivers 1,500 Jewels, and THESYSTEM provides 500 Jewels. Players with Early Access can redeem EARLYACCESS for exclusive rewards.

Exclusive Style Codes for Customization

Anime Crusaders also features numerous creator codes that unlock unique styles:

Follow32_A1, SubToZerozKinger, SubToCarson, SubToHW5567, SubToAdriansky, SubToShinobi, Flames, SubToRexon, SubToSUB4RU, SubToCaptKiddJr, SubToReycaju, SubToNagBlox, SubToPurple, SubToDevLuckk, SubToTigreTV, SubToPery, and SubToHWxFade all provide exclusive style rewards.

How to Redeem Anime Crusaders Codes

Redeeming codes in Anime Crusaders follows a simple process:

Launch Anime Crusaders on Roblox Walk to the Codes area next to the Summon section Enter your chosen code in the pop-up text box Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Remember that some codes require reaching specific levels before redemption. Make sure to level up your character if a code doesn’t work initially.

Gems serve as the primary currency for summoning new units, while Jewels provide additional summoning opportunities.

Divine Tokens offer special summons for rare characters, and Rerolls let you refresh summon pools for better chances at legendary units. Battle Pass tiers unlock exclusive rewards and progression bonuses.

September 2025 brings exceptional value through Anime Crusaders codes, with the latest SORRYABOUTSHUTDOWNSANDBUGS code providing 15 Rerolls and 1,500 Gems.

Combined with other active codes, players can gather thousands of gems, jewels, and rerolls to build powerful anime teams for challenging tower defense battles.

Frequently Asked Questions