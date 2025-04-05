Anti-Trump protesters set to gather at hundreds of locations nationwide

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, anti-Trump protesters are set to gather at hundreds of locations across the United States in what is being called the “Hands Off!” protests. These demonstrations are organized in response to President Donald Trump’s policies, legal battles, and perceived threats to social programs and democratic integrity.

The protests aim to amplify dissatisfaction with Trump’s administration and advocate for accountability and justice.

Hands Off! Anti-Trump protesters

The “Hands Off!” protests are expected to be one of the most extensive nationwide demonstrations since Trump’s second term began. Over 1,000 events are planned across all 50 states, with participation from prominent advocacy groups such as MoveOn, Indivisible, Black Lives Matter (BLM), and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The rallies will feature speeches, marches, and vigils, focusing on issues such as political corruption, social justice, environmental protection, and the preservation of federal programs like Social Security and Medicaid.

Key Locations and Timings

The demonstrations are scheduled at various times throughout the day in key cities:

Washington, D.C. : The largest rally is expected on the National Mall, with participants gathering at the Sylvan Theater at 11:00 AM EDT. Around 12,500 attendees are anticipated.

: The largest rally is expected on the National Mall, with participants gathering at the Sylvan Theater at 11:00 AM EDT. Around 12,500 attendees are anticipated. New York City : Protesters will assemble at Washington Square Park starting at 3:00 PM EDT.

: Protesters will assemble at Washington Square Park starting at 3:00 PM EDT. Los Angeles : Demonstrations will begin at 3:00 PM PDT.

: Demonstrations will begin at 3:00 PM PDT. San Diego: A major rally is planned at Civic Center Plaza at noon PDT.

Smaller protests are also set to occur in towns and communities nationwide, ensuring accessibility for participants across regions.

Organizers and Their Goals

The protests are spearheaded by a coalition of progressive organizations. MoveOn has mobilized its extensive network to coordinate large-scale rallies. Indivisible is empowering local activists to organize events in their communities.

The Women’s March organization and BLM have also joined forces to address broader issues of human rights and racial justice. Additionally, environmental groups like the Sierra Club and civil rights organizations like the ACLU are using this platform to highlight concerns about Trump’s policies.

The movement describes itself as a response to what it calls a “billionaire takeover” of government by Trump and his allies, including Elon Musk. Protesters are demanding an end to service cuts, price hikes, and proposed reductions in critical programs that many Americans depend on for survival.