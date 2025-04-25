ANZAC Day 2025: What’s Open for Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, and Liquor Stores?

As Australians prepare to commemorate ANZAC Day on Friday, April 25, 2025, many are wondering what essential services and stores will be open.

This public holiday, which honours the sacrifices of servicemen and women, typically involves restricted trading hours across various states and territories.

Supermarkets: Woolworths, Coles, and ALDI

Woolworths : Most Woolworths stores in New South Wales and Queensland will be closed, except the Brisbane Airport store. In Victoria, stores will open at 1 pm, while in Tasmania, they will open at 12:30 pm. Regional stores in Western Australia may open at 12 pm or 1 pm, and in the Northern Territory, stores will open at 1 pm.

: Most Woolworths stores in New South Wales and Queensland will be closed, except the Brisbane Airport store. In Victoria, stores will open at 1 pm, while in Tasmania, they will open at 12:30 pm. Regional stores in Western Australia may open at 12 pm or 1 pm, and in the Northern Territory, stores will open at 1 pm. Coles : Coles stores in New South Wales and Queensland will remain closed throughout the day. In Victoria, stores will open from 1 pm, and in the Australian Capital Territory, they will also open at 1 pm. Some regional stores in South Australia and Western Australia may open, but it’s advisable to check local hours.

: Coles stores in New South Wales and Queensland will remain closed throughout the day. In Victoria, stores will open from 1 pm, and in the Australian Capital Territory, they will also open at 1 pm. Some regional stores in South Australia and Western Australia may open, but it’s advisable to check local hours. ALDI: ALDI stores in Victoria will be open, while those in Queensland will be closed. Some stores in other states may also close, so it’s best to check local hours.

Liquor Stores

Dan Murphy’s and BWS : In New South Wales, all Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores will be closed for the entire day, marking a new policy to encourage respect and reflection. In other states and territories, these stores will typically open from 1 pm.

: In New South Wales, all Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores will be closed for the entire day, marking a new policy to encourage respect and reflection. In other states and territories, these stores will typically open from 1 pm. Vintage Cellars: Stores in New South Wales and the Northern Territory will be closed, while those in Victoria, ACT, Queensland, and Western Australia will open, except for a few locations in Brisbane and Western Australia.

Other Essential Services

Cafes and Restaurants : Many local cafes and restaurants will be open, especially those near RSL clubs or service areas, providing a convenient spot for breakfast or a meal after dawn services.

: Many local cafes and restaurants will be open, especially those near RSL clubs or service areas, providing a convenient spot for breakfast or a meal after dawn services. Pubs and RSL Clubs: These venues will open from midday, hosting traditional Two-Up games and other activities.

In summary, while many major retailers will have restricted hours or remain closed until the afternoon, essential services like cafes, restaurants, and some liquor stores will be available after 1 pm in most states. It’s always a good idea to check specific store hours in your area to avoid inconvenience.