Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell dead at 97 | jim lovell death, tom hanks

Jim Lovell, the Apollo 13 commander whose steady leadership helped turn NASA’s 1970 crisis into a “successful failure,” has died at age 97, according to NASA and multiple major outlets. He died in Lake Forest, Illinois, with the cause not immediately disclosed.

Lovell flew four space missions—Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8, and Apollo 13—making him one of NASA’s most experienced astronauts of the era. As command module pilot on Apollo 8 in 1968, he helped conduct the first crewed orbit of the Moon, a milestone that included the iconic Earthrise broadcast on Christmas Eve.

His best-known role came as commander of Apollo 13, when an oxygen tank explosion aborted the lunar landing and forced a perilous return using the lunar module as a lifeboat, an ordeal later dramatized in the film “Apollo 13.”

NASA leaders praised Lovell’s calm under pressure and enduring impact on space exploration, noting that his example shaped safety culture and mission planning for generations. Media obituaries emphasized how his clear communication—epitomized in the famed “Houston, we’ve had a problem” exchange—became synonymous with crisis management and teamwork.

Lovell retired from the Navy in 1973 and remained an advocate for spaceflight, co-authoring “Lost Moon,” which inspired the 1995 film starring Tom Hanks. He is remembered as a pioneering explorer whose composure and ingenuity helped bring his crew safely home and advanced the legacy of human spaceflight.