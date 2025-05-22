Apple iPhone Designer Sir Jony Ive Joins ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI in Pivotal $6.5 Billion Deal | Apple stock News

Sir Jony Ive, the acclaimed designer behind Apple’s most iconic products, has officially joined OpenAI, the company renowned for developing ChatGPT, in a landmark $6.5 billion acquisition that signals a new era for artificial intelligence hardware.

The announcement, made Thursday, has sent ripples through the technology industry, underscoring the growing convergence of design excellence and AI innovation.

Ive, who led the design of the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad during his tenure at Apple, will bring his visionary approach to OpenAI’s ambitious hardware division. The move follows OpenAI’s acquisition of io, a hardware startup founded by Ive after his departure from Apple. Approximately 55 engineers and designers from io are set to join OpenAI as part of the deal, forming a dedicated team tasked with creating the next generation of AI-driven devices.

Industry analysts view this partnership as a strategic response to the rapid evolution of AI and its integration into everyday technology. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating that the company aims to “completely rethink what it means to utilize a computer.”

The first products from this alliance are expected to debut in 2026, with early reports suggesting a device that leverages AI to enhance user experience in ways not previously possible with traditional smartphones or computers.

Market reaction was swift, with Apple’s shares experiencing a notable decline following the news. Observers interpret this as a sign of investor concern over Apple’s perceived lag in AI innovation compared to its competitors. The partnership between Ive and OpenAI is widely regarded as a potential catalyst for a new wave of AI-powered devices, setting a high bar for design and functionality in the sector.

As the technology landscape continues to shift, the collaboration between Sir Jony Ive and OpenAI is poised to redefine the intersection of artificial intelligence and consumer electronics. The industry will be watching closely as this high-profile team works to deliver what some are calling the “iPhone moment” for AI hardware.