Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Delivers Largest Revenue Surge Since 2021, Driven by iPhone and Mac Demand | AAPL Stock Price

Apple has reported its most significant quarterly revenue growth since December 2021, marking a vital turnaround for the world’s most valuable tech company.

For the fiscal third quarter ending June 28, 2025, Apple posted revenue of $94.04 billion, representing a 10% year-over-year increase and delivering a quarter that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations by a wide margin.

The surge was powered by robust demand for the new iPhone 16 series, with iPhone sales climbing nearly 13% to $44.58 billion—well above projections.

The Mac line also posted impressive gains, rising 15% to $8.05 billion as the latest MacBook Air models drove renewed interest. Services revenue reached a record $27.42 billion, up 13%, underscoring Apple’s growing reliance on subscription and software-based income streams.

Net profit for the quarter soared to $23.43 billion, translating to earnings per share of $1.57, a 12% jump from the previous year. Apple’s success was evident across all geographic segments, with emerging markets and Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China and Japan, showing particularly strong double-digit growth.

CEO Tim Cook highlighted record performance in iPhone, Mac, and services, crediting new products and high customer satisfaction for building “an all-time high” active device base. Despite headwinds—including ongoing tariff concerns and skepticism over Apple’s position in artificial intelligence—the latest results restored confidence in Apple’s trajectory.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts fourth-quarter revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range, outpacing most analyst estimates. Apple also declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This quarter signals that, despite industry challenges and fierce competition, Apple remains a powerful force in global technology, leveraging innovation and a loyal user base to fuel continued expansion.