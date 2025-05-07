Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Stock Sees Positive Pre-Market Momentum Ahead of Market Open

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is experiencing a positive move in pre-market trading on Wednesday, building on renewed investor optimism following its robust second-quarter earnings report. After a period of volatility, Apple’s stock is showing signs of strength as traders react to a combination of strong financial performance, shareholder-friendly initiatives, and a stabilizing tech sector.

Apple recently reported quarterly revenue of $95.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year, and delivered record March quarter earnings per share of $1.65, an 8% increase from the previous year. Services revenue reached an all-time high, and the company highlighted continued growth in its installed base across all product categories.

In addition, Apple’s board authorized a 4% dividend increase and a new $100 billion share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term outlook.

The positive pre-market sentiment is also underpinned by broader market optimism, with US stock futures rising on hopes of easing global trade tensions and anticipation ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Apple’s strong cash flow, ongoing innovation, and shareholder returns are helping the stock outperform many of its tech peers in early trading.

As the market opens, investors will be watching Apple’s price action closely for confirmation that this positive momentum can be sustained, especially as the company heads into the next product cycle and navigates a dynamic macroeconomic environment.