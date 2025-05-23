Apple Plans to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses in 2026 | aapl stock news

Apple is preparing to make a significant leap in wearable technology with the planned launch of its first AI-powered smart glasses in late 2026. According to multiple industry reports, the tech giant is ramping up development and intends to produce large quantities of prototypes by the end of this year, aiming for a public release before 2027.

This move marks Apple’s most ambitious push yet to diversify its product lineup and reinforce its position in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

The upcoming smart glasses are expected to feature built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers, enabling them to perceive and interact with the wearer’s environment. Integration with Siri, Apple’s voice assistant, will allow users to issue commands, make phone calls, manage music playback, receive turn-by-turn navigation, and access real-time translation services, all hands-free.

The device will utilize a proprietary chip designed to power multimodal AI capabilities, giving the glasses the ability to “see” and analyze surroundings, respond to contextual requests, and deliver information seamlessly.

Unlike Apple’s Vision Pro mixed-reality headset—which has been praised for its technical prowess but criticized for its bulk and high price—the smart glasses are expected to be lightweight and fashion-forward, drawing comparisons to Meta’s popular Ray-Ban smart glasses.

However, Apple aims to distinguish its product with superior craftsmanship and a tightly integrated ecosystem. While the initial version will not include full augmented reality features, Apple’s long-term vision is to eventually introduce AR-enabled glasses as technology matures and components become more compact and affordable.

This strategic initiative comes as competitors like Meta, Google, and Samsung accelerate their own smart glasses projects, with AI capabilities becoming a central differentiator. The market for connected eyewear is rapidly expanding, as consumers seek more natural and convenient ways to interact with digital content throughout their daily lives.

Apple’s smart glasses project is part of a broader company-wide emphasis on artificial intelligence, following the mixed reception of the Vision Pro and increasing pressure to deliver breakthrough AI products. With the anticipated launch in 2026, Apple is positioning itself to shape the next era of wearable technology, setting the stage for a new wave of innovation in personal computing and digital interaction.