Arch Capital (NASDAQ: ACGL) Set to Report Q2 2025 Results as Market Eyes Growth and Outlook

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 29, drawing keen attention from investors after recent estimate revisions and a mixed performance in the previous quarter.

For Q2, Wall Street expects ACGL to post revenue of $4.36 billion and earnings of $2.38 per share. For the full year 2025, consensus forecasts call for revenue to reach $17.59 billion and earnings of $8.12 per share. Notably, these numbers reflect a recent downward revision, with analysts trimming their 2025 revenue and profit expectations over the past 90 days as the industry faces softer market conditions.

The company reported revenue of $4.52 billion in Q1 2025, missing analyst projections by 4.15%, and delivered earnings of $1.48 per share—just under the $1.49 consensus forecast. Shares dipped 1.85% on the day following that report, highlighting investor sensitivity to even minor variances from expectations.

Analysts currently see upside potential, with the average 12-month price target at $109.42, implying over 23% gains from the recent $88.89 share price. Some forecasts are even more bullish, with a one-year GF Value estimate of $121.35. The consensus among 16 brokerage firms remains positive, rating ACGL as an “Outperform” with a 2.2 mean recommendation on the standard 1 (Strong Buy) to 5 (Sell) scale.

Market participants will be closely watching Arch Capital’s upcoming results for signs of improving momentum, margin stability, and management’s commentary on guidance for the back half of 2025, as the insurer-named reinsurer aims to navigate market headwinds while defending its growth trajectory and shareholder value.