AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Rated “Moderate Buy” as Analysts Weigh Growth Potential Against Execution Risks | ASTS Stock price

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from eight analysts, with five assigning buy recommendations and three opting for hold, according to MarketBeat data. The average 12‑month price target sits at $44.99, suggesting limited downside from current levels after the stock’s recent rally.

The ratings snapshot reflects a divided view on the company’s prospects. Bulls, including B. Riley and Roth Capital, cite the large addressable market for space‑based cellular services and visible near‑term catalysts tied to satellite deployment.

More cautious voices — such as Scotiabank, Oppenheimer, and Bank of America (which initiated coverage with a $55 target and neutral stance) — point to execution challenges, funding needs, and uncertainties in unit economics.

The latest analyst consensus follows a volatile post‑earnings stretch. In Q2, AST SpaceMobile reported revenue of roughly $1.16 million, missing estimates, along with a $0.41 per‑share loss versus an expected $0.19 loss. Despite the miss, shares jumped the following session as management outlined an ambitious rollout plan to expand its satellite constellation and move toward commercial services.

Market watchers say the investment thesis hinges on ASTS hitting key milestones in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, with satellite launch cadence, customer adoption, and funding execution all under scrutiny.

While the long‑term opportunity in delivering broadband from space keeps sentiment broadly positive, analysts warn that cash burn and timeline discipline remain crucial to sustaining momentum.