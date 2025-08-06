Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAB) Stock Soars to Record $164.51 Amid AI Semiconductor Momentum | ALAB Stock Price

Astera Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ALAB) surged to an all-time high of $164.51 in intraday trading on August 6, 2025, as market enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and data center connectivity solutions drove a record-setting rally.

The company’s stock ultimately climbed as much as 34.9% to $182.80 during the day, reflecting intense investor interest following robust second-quarter earnings and mounting demand across the semiconductor industry.

The company’s latest quarterly report far outstripped analyst expectations, propelling shares from a previous close of $135.54. In Q2, Astera Labs posted revenue of $191.9 million—a 150% year-over-year surge—fueled by accelerated adoption of its PCIe 6 product portfolio and major design wins for its Scorpio Fabric Switches tailored for advanced AI infrastructure.

The company’s CEO attributed performance to strong cloud and AI deployment trends, underscoring Astera Labs’ pivotal role in next-generation data center buildouts.

Wall Street responded with notable optimism. Leading brokerage Needham & Company raised its price target for the stock to $170, while Evercore ISI and JPMorgan issued increased estimates, citing powerful product-cycle momentum and a strong pipeline of upcoming innovations.

The consensus among analysts shifted more bullishly, with several reiterating buy ratings and projecting further upside in line with Astera Labs’ expanding addressable market and technology leadership.

Astera Labs is now seen by many market participants as an essential AI infrastructure play. The company’s record stock price not only caps months of extraordinary gains—up nearly 90% over the past three months and nearly 150% in just the last year—but also reflects growing conviction in its ability to capitalize on the accelerating shift to artificial intelligence at scale.

Wednesday’s milestone cements Astera Labs as one of the standout semiconductor performers of the AI era, with investors watching closely for continued earnings growth and strategic advancements in the coming quarters.