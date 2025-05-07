AstraZeneca plc (LON: AZN) shares declined by 2.2% in early morning trading on Wednesday, reflecting renewed investor caution after a period of heightened volatility for the pharmaceutical giant.

The drop follows a series of challenges that have weighed on the stock in recent weeks, including ongoing regulatory scrutiny in China and the impact of US-imposed tariffs on European pharmaceutical imports.

The company’s share price has already experienced a notable retreat since its September highs, with the latest fall bringing it closer to its 52-week low set in April. Despite these headwinds, AstraZeneca reported a robust first quarter, with revenue rising 10% year-on-year to $13.59 billion and earnings per share jumping 32%. However, the Q1 results fell short of some analyst expectations, contributing to recent share price pressure.

Market sentiment around AstraZeneca remains cautious as investors assess the potential long-term effects of regulatory investigations and global trade tensions. The company’s management has reiterated its commitment to maintaining 2025 sales guidance, even if US tariffs persist, provided they remain in line with those affecting other sectors.

In the broader context, AstraZeneca’s fundamentals remain solid, with consensus forecasts pointing to annual earnings growth of at least 14.5% through 2027. The company’s strong pipeline and global reach continue to underpin its long-term outlook, but near-term volatility is likely as external risks play out.

As trading progresses, market watchers will be closely following AstraZeneca’s share performance for signs of stabilization or further downside, particularly as macroeconomic and sector-specific challenges continue to influence sentiment.