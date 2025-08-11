AstraZeneca’s (AZN) NeoCOAST-2 Signals Progress in Early-Stage Lung Cancer With ADC Combo Leading Pathologic Responses | AZN Stock Price

AstraZeneca’s Phase 2 NeoCOAST-2 platform study in resectable stage IIA–IIIB non-small cell lung cancer reported encouraging neoadjuvant results across multiple immunotherapy-based combinations, with the datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) arm posting the highest pathological complete response rates among evaluated regimens.

The randomized, multicenter trial tested perioperative durvalumab plus chemotherapy combined with novel agents—oleclumab (anti-CD73), monalizumab (anti-NKG2A), or the TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate Dato-DXd—followed by surgery and adjuvant therapy, focusing on pCR as the primary endpoint and major pathologic response, surgical feasibility, and safety as key secondary measures.

In the modified intention-to-treat population, pCR reached 35.2% with durvalumab+Dato-DXd plus single-agent platinum (Arm 4), compared with 25.7% for durvalumab+monalizumab+platinum doublet (Arm 2) and 20.3% for durvalumab+oleclumab+platinum doublet (Arm 1), while mPR rates were 63.0%, 50.0%, and 41.9%, respectively.

Surgical feasibility remained high across arms, with more than 93% of treated patients proceeding to resection, and safety was manageable, including a numerically lower incidence of grade≥3 treatment-related adverse events in the Dato-DXd arm versus the other combinations in this dataset.

The findings, presented alongside prior NeoCOAST platform signals for durvalumab-based combinations, support further evaluation of ADCs with checkpoint inhibition in the neoadjuvant setting to potentially improve outcomes beyond chemo-immunotherapy alone.

The Dato-DXd program has also shown a clinically meaningful trend toward improved overall survival over docetaxel in previously treated nonsquamous metastatic NSCLC, reinforcing its broader therapeutic potential as AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo expand development across disease stages and segments.

Ongoing NeoCOAST-2 cohorts will explore additional next-generation immunotherapies and combinations, including bispecific checkpoint inhibitors, as investigators refine biomarker strategies and event-free survival readouts to inform Phase 3 design and potential practice change.