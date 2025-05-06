Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08%

Australian stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling by 0.08%. The decline was mainly due to losses in the Healthcare, Consumer Staples, and Financials sectors.

At the close in Sydney, Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:RSG) was the best performer, up 10.89% or 0.06 points, closing at 0.56. Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (ASX:TAH) gained 9.65% or 0.06 points to finish at 0.63, and Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) rose 8.29% or 1.05 points, ending at 13.71.

The worst-performing stocks included Platinum Asset Management Ltd (ASX:PTM), which dropped 7.46% or 0.05 points to 0.63. Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) fell 5.36% or 0.05 points to close at 0.80, and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) was down 5.14% or 0.07 points, finishing at 1.20.

On the Sydney Stock Exchange, more stocks rose than fell, with 617 advancing, 479 declining, and 437 staying the same.

The S&P/ASX 200 VIX, which tracks the volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, decreased by 2.80% to 12.32.

In commodities, Gold Futures for June delivery increased by 1.44% or 47.76, reaching $3,370.06 per troy ounce. Crude oil for June rose 1.86% or $1.06 to $58.19 a barrel. The July Brent oil contract went up by 1.81% or $1.09, trading at $61.32 a barrel.

The AUD/USD rate remained unchanged at 0.32% to 0.64, while the AUD/JPY fell by 0.16% to 92.80.

The US Dollar Index Futures decreased by 0.03% to 99.61.