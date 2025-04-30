Australian Share Market ( S&P/ASX 200 ) Extends Winning Streak as Tech and Real Estate Lead Gains

The Australian share market continued its upward trajectory, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains as the S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.69%, or 55.6 points, to close at 8,126.2.

This positive momentum was driven primarily by strong performances in the technology and real estate sectors, which offset losses in other areas such as utilities.

S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 0.69%,

Seven out of the 11 sectoral indices ended the day in positive territory, with technology stocks leading the charge with a 1.6% increase. Real estate also saw significant gains, rising by 1.5%.

Other sectors that contributed to the overall market rise included healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financials, which posted increases of 1.3%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively.

Despite these gains, the market faced challenges in sectors like utilities, which experienced a selloff. Additionally, commodity-related sectors such as resources and energy faced headwinds due to declining prices for key commodities.

The gold sub-index fell by 1.8%, contributing to a broader decline in the resources sector, while the energy sector also suffered from a sharp drop in crude oil prices.

The ongoing strength in the Australian market is partly attributed to positive economic indicators, including a lower-than-expected inflation rate, which has reinforced expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

This economic backdrop, combined with global market trends and sector-specific performances, continues to shape investor sentiment and drive market movements in Australia.