Australia’s NAB Faces $85 Million Staff Underpayment Cost, Flags Expense Increase | NAB Stock Price

National Australia Bank (NAB) has warned that its full-year operating expenses will increase by up to A$130 million ($84.7 million) after uncovering staff underpayments during a broad payroll review started in 2019. This set aside amount will lift overall expenses by about 4.5% for the year, according to the bank.

Unexpected Payroll Issue Adds to Costs

Sarah White, NAB’s group executive of people and culture, said, “Paying our colleagues correctly is an absolute priority.” Chief Executive Andrew Irvine added, “The issue is disappointing and must be fixed.” The bank is in ongoing discussions with unions and the Fair Work Ombudsman as the review continues.

NAB did not specify how many employees were affected or detail the value of discrepancies found. The bank’s remediation is ongoing, with the total final costs still uncertain.

Earnings Rise Amid Lending Growth

Despite the payroll setback, NAB reported cash earnings of A$1.77 billion ($1.15 billion) for the three months ending June 30, up slightly from A$1.75 billion a year earlier.

Business lending: Up 4% compared to prior averages

Up 2% for the quarter Net interest margin (NIM): Increased by 8 basis points, largely aided by improved terms on portfolios and lower short-term funding costs

NAB’s stock rose 2% to A$39.97, bucking the flat trend on Australia’s benchmark ASX200 index.

Interest Rate Cuts Boost Conditions

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates by 75 basis points this year, with more easing expected. This environment has driven higher loan volumes and better asset quality, contributing positively to NAB’s lending and overall performance.

Asset Quality and Credit Charges

Default but not impaired assets: Rose by 2 basis points, suggesting some early stabilisation in asset quality in the business and private banking segment

Rose by 2 basis points, suggesting some early stabilisation in asset quality in the business and private banking segment Credit impairment charge: A$254 million booked, mainly from business lending in Australia and New Zealand as well as unsecured retail portfolios.

NAB’s discovery of staff underpayments has put pressure on expenses, but the bank’s lending business remains resilient.

The ongoing payroll review signals a focus on compliance, while positive trends in lending and asset quality keep investor sentiment steady. The bank’s actions aim to restore trust and correct past payroll issues as it moves forward.