Avalon Capital Management Sells Portion of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Holdings Amidst Broader Institutional Shifts | ET Stock Price

Avalon Capital Management has reduced its investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) by selling 16,060 shares, which is a 20.1% decrease in its holdings in the first quarter. After this sale, Avalon now owns 63,700 shares of the company, worth about $1.184 million at the end of the quarter.

Other large institutional investors are also changing their investments in Energy Transfer. For example, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings by 44.2% in the fourth quarter by buying an additional 41,438 shares, bringing its total to 135,281 shares.

Bank of Montreal Can made a huge increase of 12,090.8% in the fourth quarter, adding over 12 million shares for a total of 12,455,613 shares. Greenland Capital Management LP and Strong Tower Advisory Services have also started new positions in the fourth and first quarters, respectively. Currently, institutional investors own 38.22% of Energy Transfer’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP operates energy services and manages natural gas transportation and storage facilities. Recently, Wall Street analysts released several research reports on the company.

The consensus rating for ET stock is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $22.58. In the most recent quarter, Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.36 per share, which is higher than the expected $0.33.

However, the revenue for the quarter was $21.02 billion, slightly below what analysts expected. Energy Transfer also announced a raise in its quarterly dividend to $0.33, which will be paid on August 19th.