Avalon Technologies (NSE: AVALON) Stock Jumps 5% After Strong Q1 Results and Semiconductor Venture | AVALON Stock price

Avalon Technologies Ltd (NSE: AVALON) surged 5.07% today, closing at ₹923.55, as investors cheered the company’s robust first-quarter FY26 performance and bold entry into the semiconductor sector. This performance follows a period of increased market attention, with Avalon now trading closer to its 52-week high of ₹1,074, reflecting renewed optimism over its growth trajectory.

The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹323.3 crore for the June 2025 quarter, an impressive 62% year-on-year increase. Net profit stood at ₹14.21 crore for the period, supported by healthy EBITDA growth and margin improvement. The strong financial results highlight not only a rebound in demand but also Avalon’s expanding capabilities across high-value electronic manufacturing services.

Avalon’s recent Q1 report revealed plans for a new semiconductor business, a move that further positions the company in a strategic industry segment with high barriers to entry and long-term growth prospects. Management’s announcement of 1.31 lakh ESOP shares allotted and details from the latest analyst call reinforced confidence in Avalon’s vision and execution.

While shares are now priced at over 9 times book value and sport a trailing twelve-month P/E ratio above 70, market participants appear to be prioritizing growth potential and sector leadership.

The company has delivered 47% trailing twelve-month sales growth and a dramatic 330% compounded profit surge, although longer-term compounded growth rates remain modest.

Despite some concerns about promoter holding trends and capital efficiency, Avalon’s operational resilience and the new semiconductor initiative have overshadowed near-term headwinds. With trading volumes spiking and technical indicators breaching resistance levels, Avalon Technologies remains firmly in focus as a leading Indian electronics and engineering player poised for continued expansion through FY26.