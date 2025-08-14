Aviva (LON: AV) Shares Jump Over 4% as Half-Year Profit Growth Impresses | Aviva Stock Price

Aviva plc shares surged more than 4% after the insurer reported an 8.5% increase in half-year net income, signaling strong underlying profitability that overshadowed a slight dip in earnings per share. The stock climbed to 687.60p as investors reacted positively to the headline results, which pointed to resilient performance in the first six months of 2025.

For the half-year ended June 30, 2025, Aviva posted a net income of £698 million, up from £643 million in the same period a year ago. The growth in absolute profit provided a bullish catalyst for the shares, demonstrating the company’s ability to expand earnings despite a complex macroeconomic environment.

However, the earnings report also showed a modest decline in per-share metrics. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations came in at £0.217, compared to £0.228 a year prior, while diluted EPS was £0.215, down from £0.226. The market’s enthusiastic response suggests investors are prioritizing the stronger net income figure as the key indicator of the company’s health.

The divergence between rising net income and falling EPS can occur due to various factors, including an increase in the number of shares outstanding. For now, the market appears focused on the positive operational momentum, with the strong share price reaction underscoring confidence in Aviva’s strategy and its ability to generate core profit growth.