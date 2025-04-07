AXE Ceremonia: Mexican Music Festival Canceled After Structural Collapse

The AXE Ceremonia music festival in Mexico City was abruptly canceled following a tragic incident involving a crane collapse that claimed the lives of two individuals.

The festival, which was set to feature performances by renowned artists like Tyler, the Creator, Massive Attack, and Charli XCX, was forced to suspend its second day of activities on Sunday, April 6, 2025, after the accident occurred on the previous day.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, April 5, during a performance by Meme del Real, a member of the rock band Café Tacvba. A gust of wind destabilized a crane that was transporting a decorative metal structure, leading to its collapse onto two photographers, Miguel Angel Rojas, aged 26, and Berenice Giles Rivera, aged 28, who were covering the event for the independent media outlet Mr. Indie. Despite immediate medical attention at the scene and subsequent transport to Rubén Leñero Hospital, both individuals succumbed to their injuries.

The second day of AXE Ceremonia Festival has been canceled after a crane collapse caused two deaths last night. pic.twitter.com/D3KF9qccRJ — 🏁 (@concertleaks) April 6, 2025

The festival organizers, ECO Live, expressed their profound sorrow over the incident, stating, “With deep sadness, we confirm the passing of the two individuals who were injured during today’s incident.

We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are reaching out to their families to be with them during this incredibly difficult time and to offer our full support and solidarity.” They also emphasized their commitment to safety, noting that they have maintained close collaboration and transparency with the authorities from the outset.

Local authorities, including the Miguel Hidalgo Mayor’s Office, conducted an inspection and placed closure seals at the festival’s entrance at Bicentennial Park. The investigation into the incident revealed that the crane was not present during the official safety inspection, indicating a last-minute decision by the private organizers to install it, which led to the tragic outcome. The authorities emphasized that this violation was never disclosed to the borough in the special event program, leading to the suspension of the festival’s second day.

The music community and festival attendees were left in shock, with many expressing their condolences on social media. Charli XCX, who performed on the first day, shared her grief, saying, “My heart is with the families and friends of Miguel and Berenice.” The festival’s cancellation was a somber reminder of the importance of safety protocols at large-scale events.

The AXE Ceremonia festival, established by Diego Jiménez in 2010, has been a staple in Mexico City’s music scene, attracting thousands of music lovers each year. This year’s event was set to take place on April 5 and 6 at Parque Bicentenario, featuring a diverse lineup of international and local talent. However, the tragic incident has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a celebration of music and culture.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on understanding the circumstances that led to this preventable tragedy. The music industry and event organizers worldwide are likely to take note, reinforcing the need for stringent safety measures to ensure the well-being of attendees, staff, and artists.

The loss of Miguel Angel Rojas and Berenice Giles Rivera serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of vigilance in event planning and execution.