Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv Shares Plummet Over 5% Post Q4 Results

Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv recently reported their fourth-quarter results, leading to a drop in their share prices by over 5%. This decline happened despite strong financial performances from both companies, showing that market feelings and investor expectations can be complicated.

Bajaj Finance’s Q4 Performance

Bajaj Finance had a 17% increase in net profit compared to last year, reaching Rs 4,480 crore for the quarter ending in March 2025. Its revenue also grew by 17% to Rs 18,457 crore, driven by a 26% rise in assets under management and a 36% increase in new loan bookings.

However, Citi downgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ because it performed better than Bank Nifty and there were concerns about missed earnings and margin pressures.

Bajaj Finserv’s Q4 Performance

Bajaj Finserv, the parent company of Bajaj Finance, also showed strong performance with a 14% year-on-year net profit increase to Rs 2,417 crore. Yet, its insurance business struggled with declining premium collections, negatively affecting investor sentiment.

Investor Strategies

With the current market volatility, investors should think about these strategies:

Reassess Valuations: The recent decline offers an opportunity to reassess the valuations of both stocks. Bajaj Finance’s strong growth and profitability could sustain its valuation premiums, but investors should be cautious about potential earnings downgrades. Diversification: Investors might consider diversifying their portfolios to mitigate risks associated with any single stock or sector. This approach can help stabilize returns during market fluctuations. Long-Term Focus: Both Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv have demonstrated resilience and growth potential over the long term. Investors with a long-term perspective may view the current dip as a buying opportunity, especially if they believe in the companies’ strategic initiatives and market positions. Monitor Market Sentiment: Keeping an eye on broader market trends and analyst recommendations can provide valuable insights. Currently, many analysts maintain a positive outlook on Bajaj Finance, with 25 out of 38 analysts recommending a ‘Buy’.

In summary, while the recent drop in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv shares presents challenges, it also offers opportunities for smart investment decisions.

Investors should balance the companies’ financial results against market sentiment and adjust their strategies as needed.