Bajaj Finserv (NSE: BAJAJFINSV) Q4 Results: Net Profit Up 14% to ₹2,417 Crore, Board Announces 100% Dividend

Bajaj Finserv has reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter that ended in March 2025. The company’s net profit rose 14% compared to last year, reaching ₹2,417 crore. This is up from ₹2,119 crore during the same time last year, showing the company’s successful growth in India’s financial services.

The total income for the March quarter increased to ₹35,596 crore, up from ₹32,042 crore in the same quarter last year. Bajaj Finserv, which oversees the Bajaj Group’s various financial services, credits this success to growth in its lending, insurance, and investment divisions.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, Bajaj Finserv saw a 9% rise in net profit, totaling ₹8,872 crore compared to ₹8,148 crore the previous year. The total income for the year also grew, rising to ₹1,33,822 crore from ₹1,10,383 crore. This ongoing growth demonstrates the company’s ability to handle market challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Re 1 per share, equal to 100% of the face value of Re 1. This dividend is subject to approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, it will provide more value to shareholders, following Bajaj Finserv’s history of rewarding its investors.

These Q4 results confirm Bajaj Finserv’s status as a leading player in India’s financial market. The company focuses on smart risk management, digital innovation, and a diverse business model. As it looks to the future, Bajaj Finserv aims to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term value for its stakeholders.