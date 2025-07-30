Bank of Canada Holds Interest Rate Steady at 2.75% as Canadian Economy Resists Tariff Pressures

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate steady at 2.75%. This decision reflects a careful approach as the Canadian economy shows surprising strength despite ongoing U.S. tariffs and uncertain global trade policies.

This is the third time in a row that the central bank has not changed its benchmark rate, which shows it is still worried about inflation but is also cautiously optimistic about economic activity.

Officials pointed out that U.S. trade policy is still volatile, with new tariffs on Canadian goods likely to start if no deal is made by August 1. Although some industries, like automotive, steel, and lumber, are struggling, overall Canadian economic indicators remain strong.

Both consumer and business confidence, which dropped earlier this year, are gradually improving. The unemployment rate went up slightly to 6.9%, mainly due to layoffs in industries sensitive to exports. However, many sectors are still creating jobs, helping to lessen the effects of the new trade restrictions.

The latest Monetary Policy Report from the Bank shows a mixed outlook. If tariffs increase, they could hurt growth and raise costs, possibly leading to a rate cut. On the other hand, easing trade tensions could boost economic growth, lower inflation risks, and support a stronger recovery. For now, the Bank’s decision emphasizes its focus on data-driven policy, aiming to support growth while keeping inflation close to the 2% target.

Market watchers will pay close attention to U.S.-Canada trade talks before the August 1 deadline, as the outcome will significantly influence Canada’s monetary policy and economic direction in the second half of 2025.