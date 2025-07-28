Bank of Canada Poised to Hold Rates Steady as Trade Uncertainty Looms

The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 2.75% during this week’s policy announcement, reflecting mounting concerns over trade tensions and persistent inflation pressures.

Despite some market speculation, the consensus among economists and financial markets points firmly to a rate hold, with the odds of a rate cut priced at only 7% for Wednesday’s decision.

Stubborn inflation, which remains close to the central bank’s 3% core target, has limited the scope for near-term easing. The Canadian economy surprised with an 83,000 job gain in June, pushing the unemployment rate down and signaling resilience in the labor market—further diminishing arguments in favor of a rate cut. Nonetheless, underlying economic softness persists, as the broader labor market remains weak and the unemployment rate stands at 6.9%.

Trade uncertainties weigh heavily on the bank’s deliberations. Escalating tariff threats from the United States, including potential 35% duties on Canadian imports, add to the complexity of the policy outlook. Economists point out that recent tariffs have prompted many Canadian businesses to absorb additional costs, rather than pass them on to consumers, muting the inflation impact but raising questions about long-term growth prospects.

The Bank of Canada has signaled a more cautious, less forward-looking stance amid these uncertainties, having deviated from publishing traditional forecasts in recent months. Analysts believe that while the central bank will hold rates for now, upcoming data on trade clarity and the economic impact of new tariffs could reopen the door for rate cuts as early as September.

Policymakers face a delicate balance between supporting economic growth and guarding against inflation risks. As federal and provincial governments roll out targeted fiscal support—particularly for industries hit hardest by tariffs—the focus will remain on how monetary policy can continue to navigate Canada’s evolving economic and trade landscape.