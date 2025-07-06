Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) | LMT Stock News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp has trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense companies. According to the latest regulatory filings for the first quarter of 2025, the financial institution reduced its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9%.

This move saw the bank sell 33,225 shares, leaving it with a total of 1,710,532 shares at the end of the reporting period. The remaining stake is valued at approximately $764.1 million and represents about 0.73% ownership of Lockheed Martin’s outstanding shares.

Institutional Activity and Market Context

Bank of New York Mellon’s decision comes amid a period of active trading among institutional investors in Lockheed Martin. The company remains a major holding for many large asset managers, with institutional investors collectively owning over 74% of its outstanding shares.

While some institutions, such as Bank of New York Mellon, have reduced their positions, others have recently acquired new stakes, reflecting a diversity of strategies and outlooks within the investment community.

Lockheed Martin’s Recent Performance

Lockheed Martin reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with sales rising to $18.0 billion from $17.2 billion a year earlier. Net earnings reached $1.7 billion, or $7.28 per share, up from $1.5 billion, or $6.39 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

The company’s strong performance has been supported by continued demand for its defense products and ongoing investments in research and development.

Despite the reduction by Bank of New York Mellon, Lockheed Martin continues to be a key focus for institutional investors, thanks to its stable earnings, shareholder returns, and position as a leader in the defense sector.