Barclays Downgrades Novo Nordisk on Obesity Market Setbacks, Slashes Price Target

Barclays has downgraded Novo Nordisk’s stock rating from “Overweight” to “Equalweight” following mounting concerns over the company’s ability to sustain its dominance in the rapidly evolving obesity drug sector.

The move comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk’s sharp downward revision of its 2025 sales and profit outlooks, which triggered a dramatic $70billion sell-off in market value and a drop of more than 20% in share price.

The downgrade is underpinned by persistent, company-specific headwinds. Chief among them is the prolonged impact of compounded GLP-1 products—unbranded alternatives that have significantly eroded market share for semaglutide, Novo’s flagship treatment ingredient in its obesity therapies.

These compounded versions have lingered longer than anticipated in the U.S. market, undermining both pricing power and patient retention.

Barclays also cited intensifying competition, especially from Eli Lilly’s orforglipron and the potential arrival of retatrutide, both of which have shown “stellar” efficacy data and are expected to further crowd the obesity treatment landscape.

Additionally, challenges in Novo Nordisk’s late-stage drug pipeline, including slower advances and regulatory hurdles, have added to investor unease.