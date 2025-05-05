Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)Share Price Today: May 5, 2025

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) shares traed today at $762,500.00, reflecting a sharp decline of $46,850.00 or -5.79% from the previous close. The stock traded between a low of $755,461.12 and a high of $781,569.75 during the session. This marks a significant pullback from its recent all-time high of $812,855.00.

The company’s current market capitalization stands at approximately $1.10 trillion, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.32. Today’s trading volume was 716 shares, which is below the average daily volume of 1,418 shares.

This steep drop follows recent news of a decline in Berkshire Hathaway’s operating earnings and heightened market uncertainty after Warren Buffett’s announced exit. The conglomerate’s diversified holdings, spanning insurance, transportation, energy, and retail, have faced headwinds from tariff concerns and a sharp drop in insurance-underwriting profits.

Despite these challenges, Berkshire Hathaway remains one of the world’s most valuable and closely watched companies.

Investors are closely monitoring the company’s next earnings announcement, scheduled for August 1, 2025, for further guidance on its outlook in a turbulent market environment.