Today’s Stock Movers: Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix, Nvidia stock’s in the Spotlight

Major U.S. stocks saw significant movement today, with Berkshire Hathaway, Netflix, and Nvidia drawing particular attention from investors amid headline-making corporate developments and shifting macroeconomic factors.

Berkshire Hathaway Slides After Buffett Announces Exit

Berkshire Hathaway shares tumbled sharply, with the stock down over 5% in today’s session. The decline followed Warren Buffett’s announcement that he will step down as CEO at the end of the year, with Vice Chairman Greg Abel set to take over pending board approval.

While analysts expect Abel to maintain Berkshire’s core investment ethos, the leadership transition marks the end of an era and has prompted some investor caution.

The market reaction reflects uncertainty about how the new leadership might approach capital allocation and long-term strategy, even as Abel is seen as a steady hand with deep knowledge of Berkshire’s sprawling businesses.

Netflix Drops on Tariff Concerns

Netflix shares fell nearly 2% as the streaming giant was caught in the crosshairs of new U.S. trade policy. President Trump announced plans to impose a 100% tariff on films produced overseas, a move that could significantly impact Netflix’s global content pipeline and cost structure.

The announcement has raised questions about the practical implementation of such tariffs, since many productions involve cross-border collaboration and post-production work. The policy shift also weighed on other entertainment stocks, with Disney shares also declining ahead of its earnings report.

Nvidia Edges Lower Amid Currency Volatility

Nvidia shares slipped about 0.4% today, pressured by currency market volatility. The Taiwanese dollar surged as much as 5%-its biggest intraday gain in over 30 years-amid speculation that exporters were rapidly converting U.S. dollar holdings.

As Nvidia has substantial exposure to Taiwan through its manufacturing and supply chain operations, the sharp currency move raised concerns about potential impacts on costs and earnings.

Despite the dip, Nvidia remains in focus as investors await its upcoming earnings report and monitor ongoing demand for AI and semiconductor products.