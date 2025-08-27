Bianca Censori Gets Paid by Kanye West for X-Rated Stunts, Says Source | Bianca Censori

Based on recent reports, sources close to Bianca Censori and Kanye West suggest she receives financial compensation for her provocative public appearances. This claim emerges amid ongoing speculation about the couple’s relationship dynamics and her controversial fashion choices during their public outings.

Censori has consistently appeared in minimalistic and often transparent outfits during their numerous public appearances, creating a stark contrast with West’s typically covered-up style featuring oversized coats and full coverage clothing.

These fashion choices have generated significant media attention and public discussion about the nature of their relationship dynamic.

The relationship has faced considerable turbulence throughout 2025, with multiple reports of separations and reconciliations. In April, West released a song titled “Bianca” that suggested she had left him, with lyrics stating “My baby she ran away” and referencing her discomfort with his social media behavior. However, the couple was later photographed together in Spain, indicating a potential reconciliation.

Sources have previously expressed concerns about the relationship’s power dynamics, with insiders suggesting Censori has felt “frightened” and controlled by West’s behavior. A Page Six report indicated she attempted to distance herself by staying at a different hotel, only to be persuaded to return. Friends reportedly staged an intervention in November 2023 to encourage her to end the marriage.

The couple married in a private ceremony in January 2023, approximately one month after West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Censori, an Australian architect who worked for West’s Yeezy brand, has become a prominent figure in entertainment media largely due to her relationship with the rapper and her bold fashion statements.

Neither Censori nor West’s representatives have officially commented on the recent claims about financial arrangements for her public appearances. The couple’s relationship continues to generate significant media coverage and public speculation about their personal dynamics and future together.