Big Tech Slips After Strong Run; Traders Eye Support Levels for AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL

By: Mkeshav

On: Monday, August 11, 2025 8:00 PM

Major tech stocks eased after recent gains, with pullbacks viewed as routine consolidation within broader uptrends.

  • Apple (AAPL): Shares cooled after an “explosive” multi-day rally. Traders are watching support near $205, aligned with prior price action and the 200-day EMA.
  • Amazon (AMZN): Stock is drifting toward rising moving averages, with support eyed around $215 and the 50-day EMA near $221. On rebounds, gap resistance leaves room toward $233.
  • Alphabet (GOOGL): The retreat follows an extended climb. A support band at $197–$190 is in focus, with a buy-the-dip bias intact if consolidation holds.

Market tone remains constructive, with indices stabilizing and investors treating dips as opportunities amid resilient risk appetite.

