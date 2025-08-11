Big Tech Slips After Strong Run; Traders Eye Support Levels for AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL

Major tech stocks eased after recent gains, with pullbacks viewed as routine consolidation within broader uptrends.

Apple (AAPL): Shares cooled after an “explosive” multi-day rally. Traders are watching support near $205, aligned with prior price action and the 200-day EMA.

Amazon (AMZN): Stock is drifting toward rising moving averages, with support eyed around $215 and the 50-day EMA near $221. On rebounds, gap resistance leaves room toward $233.

Alphabet (GOOGL): The retreat follows an extended climb. A support band at $197–$190 is in focus, with a buy-the-dip bias intact if consolidation holds.

Market tone remains constructive, with indices stabilizing and investors treating dips as opportunities amid resilient risk appetite.