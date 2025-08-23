BigBear.ai (BBAI) Partners With Washington Commanders in Multi-Year Deal | BBAI stock price

BigBear.ai announced a landmark multi-year partnership with the Washington Commanders, securing naming rights to the NFL team’s training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, which will now be called the BigBear.ai Performance Center.

The defense contractor celebrated the partnership announcement at the NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony on August 20, marking a significant branding and marketing expansion for the McLean, Virginia-based AI company.

The comprehensive partnership extends far beyond facility naming rights. BigBear.ai branding will be prominently displayed across the fifth-floor suite level of Northwest Stadium, at suite entrances, on the team’s practice jerseys, and other key assets.

The deal puts the Commanders in the top quartile of NFL training facility naming rights deals, which typically range in the low- to mid-seven-figure range annually according to industry sources.

Strategic Marketing Expansion

“BigBear.ai is going on offense, and this partnership exemplifies our strategy,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai. “We’re stepping onto the national stage with one of the NFL’s most recognized franchises – an organization that shares our deep dedication to innovation and excellence.

Our partnership marks the first in a series of decisive moves we are taking to strengthen our position and unlock the next chapter of growth”.

The 162-acre training complex houses four grass fields, an indoor turf field, draft room, team meeting rooms, full strength training and recovery facilities, and an in-house content studio. Washington Commanders President Mark Clouse noted that BigBear’s sponsorship commitment “puts it on the higher end of the team’s roster of partners”.

Shared Regional Ties and Values

The partnership leverages both organizations’ deep roots in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. BigBear.ai, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, provides mission-ready AI solutions for defense, national security, and critical infrastructure.

The company has established itself as a long-standing partner of federal and defense agencies, making the Commanders partnership a natural extension of its regional presence.

“We are excited to partner with BigBear.ai, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, community impact, and long-term growth,” said Mark Clouse, President of the Washington Commanders. “BigBear.ai has been a proud part of this region, delivering innovation and impact from right here in our own backyard”.

Technology Integration Opportunities

Beyond traditional sponsorship elements, BigBear.ai will continue exploring opportunities where the company’s technology and expertise can enhance the fan experience, working within the framework established by the NFL. The partnership also includes collaborative charitable endeavors in the community, aligning with both organizations’ commitment to regional impact.

For BigBear.ai shareholders, the high-profile partnership represents a significant brand visibility opportunity as the company seeks to expand beyond its traditional government contracting base. The deal provides national exposure through NFL broadcasts and media coverage while reinforcing the company’s position as a leading AI solutions provider in the critical Washington D.C. defense and technology corridor.