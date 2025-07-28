BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) Stock Falters Ahead of Earnings as Growth Concerns Weigh on AI Play

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) saw its shares decline 3.72% in trading today, closing at $7.12 as investors weigh the company’s mixed performance ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. The dip reflects growing market scrutiny of the AI-powered decision intelligence firm, which has experienced significant volatility throughout 2025.

While the stock has posted impressive year-to-date gains, riding a wave of enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector, its underlying financial results have given some investors pause. In the first quarter of 2025, BigBear.ai reported revenue growth of just 5% year-over-year to $34.8 million, missing analyst expectations.

This modest top-line increase, coupled with concerns about low gross profit margins compared to other AI software peers, has raised questions about its valuation and growth trajectory.

Despite these headwinds, the company continues to secure its position in the defense and commercial sectors, recently demonstrating its AI-driven forecasting technology at a major U.S. Army experiment. BigBear.ai has affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $160 million to $180 million, signaling confidence to the market.

Market participants are now keenly focused on the upcoming Q2 financial results, scheduled for release on August 11. The report will be a critical opportunity for management to demonstrate accelerating growth and address investor concerns about profitability, setting the tone for the stock’s performance in the second half of the year.