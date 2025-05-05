Biggest Stock Movers Monday: U.S. Media Stocks, SKX, BRK.B, MARA, and More

On Monday, U.S. equity markets witnessed heightened volatility, with several prominent stocks making significant moves. Media companies, footwear brands, and diversified conglomerates were among the most active, as investors responded to policy headlines, leadership transitions, and sector-specific catalysts.

U.S. Media Stocks Under Pressure

U.S. media stocks came under scrutiny after the announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-made movies. This policy shift raised concerns about the profitability and global reach of American entertainment companies.

The move weighed on the sector, with major streaming and production companies closely monitored for potential impacts on their international operations and content costs.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Drops on Succession News

Berkshire Hathaway was one of the day’s biggest decliners, falling as much as 5% before recovering some losses. The decline followed CEO Warren Buffett’s announcement at the company’s annual meeting that he will step down at the end of 2025, naming Greg Abel as his successor.

Although the transition had been anticipated, the timing introduced new uncertainty about Berkshire Hathaway’s future leadership and strategic direction.

Skechers (SKX) and Marathon Digital (MARA) Among Notable Movers

Skechers U.S.A. also experienced significant price action, making it one of the session’s notable movers. The catalyst for this movement was not specified, but it likely stemmed from earnings news or momentum within the consumer sector.

Marathon Digital Holdings, a prominent cryptocurrency miner, also saw notable activity. The company’s stock tends to be sensitive to fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices, and ongoing volatility in digital assets contributed to heightened trading volumes.

Other Key Movers

BP shares gained 2% during Monday’s session, standing out among energy stocks.

Shell was also active in trading, drawing attention from investors amid sector developments.

Market Context

Monday’s trading session unfolded as U.S. stock futures edged lower, with market participants awaiting key earnings reports and central bank announcements. The S&P 500’s recent record winning streak paused, reflecting a mix of profit-taking and caution as new policy headlines and leadership changes created fresh uncertainty for select sectors.

In summary, the biggest stock movers on Monday included U.S. media stocks affected by new tariffs, Berkshire Hathaway reacting to succession news, and active trading in names like Skechers, Marathon Digital, BP, and Shell.

Investors are advised to keep a close watch on these stocks as market dynamics continue to evolve throughout the week.