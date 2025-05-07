Biggest Stock Movers Wednesday: SMCI, RIVN, UPST, and More

Stock futures climbed Wednesday morning as news of renewed US-China trade talks fueled optimism for easing global tensions, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision later in the day.

Amid this backdrop, several high-profile stocks posted notable moves in early trading.

Biggest Stock Gainers

Electronic Arts (EA) +6%

Electronic Arts shares surged after the company delivered better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and issued an upbeat outlook for FY2026 net bookings. EA’s guidance, driven by strength in franchises like EA SPORTS and The Sims as well as anticipated launches of Battlefield and Skate, exceeded Wall Street consensus and reassured investors about future growth, despite some softness expected in catalog titles and Apex Legends.

Opendoor jumped after posting Q1 results that beat expectations and offering strong Q2 guidance. The company now expects Q2 revenue of $1.45–$1.53 billion, above consensus, and projected adjusted EBITDA well ahead of estimates. The upbeat outlook signaled resilience in the online real estate platform’s business model.

Biggest Stock Losers

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) -5%

Super Micro Computer shares fell after the company reported mixed fiscal Q3 results and lowered its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $21.8–$22.6 billion, down from a prior range of $23.5–$25 billion and below analyst expectations. Q4 revenue guidance of $5.6–$6.4 billion also missed consensus, with non-GAAP EPS projected at $0.40–$0.50, under the $0.60 consensus. The disappointing outlook, especially in the context of AI server demand uncertainty, weighed heavily on the stock.

Upstart Holdings shares tumbled after the company’s Q2 revenue guidance of ~$225 million missed the $226 million consensus. The full-year revenue outlook, while slightly raised, was in line with expectations. Despite Q1 results topping estimates, the softer guidance and a projected adjusted EBITDA margin below consensus fueled investor pessimism.

Rivian traded modestly lower, continuing a trend of volatility for electric vehicle makers amid ongoing industry headwinds and cautious investor sentiment.

The day’s moves reflect a market balancing optimism about improving global trade relations with caution ahead of the Fed’s policy update and ongoing sector-specific challenges.

Investors are closely watching for signals on US interest rates and the broader economic outlook, with volatility expected to persist as earnings season continues and macroeconomic uncertainty remains elevated.